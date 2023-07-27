The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

Ugandan Church to attempt longest clapping world record

Samson Waswa

The Phaneroo Ministries International, a Kampala-based church will this week have a go at the world record for the longest applause.

Pastor Ronnie Mutebi addressing press in Kampala about the upcoming Guinness World Record attempt
Pastor Ronnie Mutebi addressing press in Kampala about the upcoming Guinness World Record attempt

The Church is headed by Pastor Grace Lubega.

Pastor Ronnie Mutebi, one of the Church pastors said at a press conference, today Thursday, that the Church members will have a shot at the Guinness World Record this coming Sunday July, 30.

The world record attempt has been dubbed the “Clap for Jesus Challenge.”

Currently, the world record for the longest clap is held by Stevens Clark, at 2 hours 5 minutes and was recorded at the Festival of Awesomeness-UK on the 20th of July 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read: Nigerian woman collapses during Guinness World Record attempt for longest full-body massage

Pastor Mutebi told the press that the Kampala Church will be shooting for 3 hours.

Phaneroo Ministries pastors at the press conference
Phaneroo Ministries pastors at the press conference pulse uganda

“We shall be celebrating our 9th anniversary in a matter of days, so we felt it prudent to give thanks to God in a special way for the wonderful things,” said Mutebi.

He has accomplished in us, through us and for us in the nine years. This World Record challenge gives us the perfect opportunity to make history for God.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Guinness world attempt, Mutebi says will be streamed on their YouTube and on the church’s Manifest TV.

In May this year, Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci set a world record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual by cooking for a total of 93 hours and 11 minutes in May 2023

Read: Here's how Hilda Baci feels about people trying to break her Guinness record

Her triumph however, set off a chain reaction of other people in her country and elsewhere, making their own attempts at different records, including one Adedamilola 'Chef Dammy' Adeparusi, who announced that she would attempt to cook for 120 hours to break Baci’s record.

Recommended articles

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 reasons for cracked heels

5 reasons for cracked heels

Ugandan Church to attempt longest clapping world record

Ugandan Church to attempt longest clapping world record

5 things a cheating partner says that prove they cheated

5 things a cheating partner says that prove they cheated

You’ve lost someone you love: 4 signs you may need to seek grief counselling

You’ve lost someone you love: 4 signs you may need to seek grief counselling

Buganda Kingdom gears up for 30th coronation ceremony

Buganda Kingdom gears up for 30th coronation ceremony

How to be the main man in your relationship according to AI app ChatGPT

How to be the main man in your relationship according to AI app ChatGPT

Here is how a mixture of clove and rosewater can tone your skin

Here is how a mixture of clove and rosewater can tone your skin

5 countries where prostitution is legal

5 countries where prostitution is legal

Stop asking your girl for body count, you don't need to know

Stop asking your girl for body count, you don't need to know

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ngina Kenyatta

Details of Ngina Kenyatta's luxurious restaurant

These professions are laughly cheats [istockphoto]

People with these 8 jobs are more likely to cheat on their partners

KMTC students in a past session

KMTC courses now available on KUCCPS portal, how to apply for September 2023 intake

Myths about morning erections [Bingedaily]

Debunking 5 common myths about men’s morning erections