Ugandan Church to attempt longest clapping world record

Pastor Ronnie Mutebi, one of the Church pastors said at a press conference, today Thursday, that the Church members will have a shot at the Guinness World Record this coming Sunday July, 30.

The world record attempt has been dubbed the “Clap for Jesus Challenge.”

Currently, the world record for the longest clap is held by Stevens Clark, at 2 hours 5 minutes and was recorded at the Festival of Awesomeness-UK on the 20th of July 2019.

Pastor Mutebi told the press that the Kampala Church will be shooting for 3 hours.

“We shall be celebrating our 9th anniversary in a matter of days, so we felt it prudent to give thanks to God in a special way for the wonderful things,” said Mutebi.

“He has accomplished in us, through us and for us in the nine years. This World Record challenge gives us the perfect opportunity to make history for God.”

The Guinness world attempt, Mutebi says will be streamed on their YouTube and on the church’s Manifest TV.

In May this year, Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci set a world record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual by cooking for a total of 93 hours and 11 minutes in May 2023