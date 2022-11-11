Uhuru's former makeup artist partners with US Embassy to empower young talent

The programme which is supported by the American Embassy in Nairobi is aimed at empowering more makeup artists from low-income backgrounds to take up the venture professionally.

Suki said the programme was aimed at empowering 100 makeup artists in Nakuru, Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Lamu.

“I have been a makeup artist for over 14 years and I have been fortunate enough to do big projects with big names such as Uhuru Kenyatta, Melania Trump and even with films such as Sense 8 and so am looking to cement my legacy by empowering young people,” Suki said.

He added that the US Embassy which has previously partnered in business and tech-related projects and was now shifting course as more young people were showing interest in art.

Suki Pulse Live Kenya

“This is the first art-related project by the American Embassy, mostly they have been pushing for projects in science and robotics but now they are doing art,” Suki noted.

His sentiments were echoed by the Cultural Attaché at the US Embassy Christopher Machin who said the American Space Programme in Kenya has looked to diversify to young people looking to approach life differently.

“Not everyone wants to be an engineer, not everyone wants to be a computer programmer and so we looked for a way to engage young people differently, so we settled for makeup for stage and screen which is likely to create more employment opportunities due to the rise of rise of television and film production,” Machin remarked.

Chris Machin and Suki handing over certificates to beneficieries of script to skin programme Pulse Live Kenya

The programme is also looking to have another group of underprivileged young persons benefit as it expands its budget allocation for the year 2023.

Beneficiaries of the programme are plugged into film and TV shows where they get to do makeup on actors, TV presenters as well other people appearing on screen.