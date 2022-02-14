The number 1 activity single Nairobians are doing this Valentine's Day

"It's Monday, I'm working," emerged as the top activity single Kenyans are up to on this day.

It's Monday, I'm on my grind

Some construction workers added, "Foreman alisema tuende kazi (The foreman said we must report for work)," confirming that the day was not being treated as a holiday by employers.

A number of business owners confirmed that they would be opening their shops with some even indicating that they would be selling flowers to those who wanted to appreciate their loved ones.

Sweet, sweet self-love

But Kenya's 'untethered' souls were not left behind in planning activities outside their daily occupations, the second most common response was that singles will be showing themselves some self-love.

A majority invited other singles to join them at the club on Monday evening for a celebratory drink, while others promised to get a cup of coffee as a treat.

There were those who also shared that they would prepare a nice meal for one and spend the evening enjoying their own company.

Loving on the clan

Single Nairobians seem to have embraced Valentine's Day as an opportunity to show love to their family and friends, not only a partner in a romantic relationship. A good number confirmed that they will be showing love to the people around them.

I don't celebrate Valentine's Day

Other singles altogether cancelled Valentine's Day, relegating it as 'just another day' and inquiring over all the fuss around it. Some shared that they did not agree with the commercialisation of the day, citing it as the reason they did not wish to mark it.

Praying

A high number of single people will be making prayers for the nation, themselves and those who are already in love, according to the findings of the survey

Watching couples who are in love

'Kamati ya roho chafu' seems to have taken a break with single Kenyans indicating that they will be looking to see how couples will celebrate the day. One participant noted: "We will be aaawing."

Listening to some good music

A majority of the single people spending Valentine's Day at home stated that they would listen to their favourite music, watch a movie, finish a series and others indicated they would sleep.

I have a date

A few single people indicated that they had planned to go on a 'coffee date' at the end of the day.

#MensConference2022

The hashtag became a leading trend on Twitter as single men noted that they would follow the advice of media personality Andrew Kibe, known polygamist & Uasin Gishu millionaire Jackson Kibor, and Twitter influencer Amerix - on matters concerning women and relationships.

None of your business, Pulse

Some of the participants found the question to be intrusive, preferring to only answer with: "Why do you want to know?"