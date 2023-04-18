Why young girls in South Sudan's Larim Tribe are given scars before marriage

Even though she isn't immediately whisked to her husband's house, she begins to get ready by adorning her body with different scars or drawings. Her body usually has drawings of cows, animals, abstract and geometric shapes on her body.

Why are they given scars before marriage?

Compared to other tribes, Larim women use scarification to make themselves more beautiful and not necessarily as a mark to the gods or for protection.

The young women who are "ready to be married, wonderfully beautify themselves with these scars and wear chains that extend from beaded piercings in their ears to ones in their noses. It's almost like a mating ritual, that makes eligible men know they are available.

The tribe is generally an artistic one, as there are drawings everywhere. Their spoons and plates are pyrotechnically painted. Their beads are beautifully embellished, and their houses have detailed decorations.