Will Ruto and Raila's zodiac signs shape your voting? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Religious leaders, political science scholars and governance pundits have voiced their predictions during elections, some accurately. They have based their bets on divine revelation, polling data and sometimes insights from being advisors to politicians.

What, however, remains true of any attempts to predict the outcome of an election - is that it is not an exact science; any one person may coincidentally get it right this time and be wildly off next time.

Pop culture among Kenya's Zoomers (those born between 1997 and 2012, currently between 10 and 25 years old) has seen the rise of belief in Astrology. As of the 2019 Census, qualified voters from this age group were enumerated at a significant 7.2 million.

It is now commonplace to hear the 'cool kids' refer to themselves as: "I'm a Scorpio", "I'm a Sag (Saggitarius)", "You're such a Virgo" and the likes as an identifier. Birth signs have become the new way to quickly summarize one's temperament, personality and general world view.

Say what you will about astrology. Some live by it; others think it’s merely fiction.

What you can't deny is that the 2022 General Election will be decided by young people, in this particular age bracket, possibly over seven million of them.

For a generation struggling to make sense of a politically and socially polarized world, astrology offers Zers a nature-inspired route for navigating uncertain times.

For instance, Scorpio is the most represented Zodiac sign among Kenya's presidents so far.

As a matter of fact, the most recent presidents - Uhuru Kenyatta and Mwai Kibaki - share the Scorpio birth sign despite being born in different months, October and November respectively. Mzee Daniel Moi was a Virgo.

Pulse Live Kenya

So, what can a birth chart tell us about someone’s ability to lead a country?

This writer, a Zoomer himself, took a curious glimpse into the astrological placements of the main candidates vying for the Kenya's presidency in 2022.

Raila Odinga

Born on January 7, 1945, the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate is a Capricorn.

According to astrology, Capricorns have been described as fiercely ambitious personalities, a trait which fits for the honourable Raila.

People from this birth sign are said to be studious and pragmatic, managing to excel at everything they set their hearts and minds to. They've been attributed with a diligence and knack for taking calculated risks as their unique abilities.

Like everyone else Capricorns also have a flaw. If one has hurt a Capricorn, forgiveness won’t come easy. He is patient in life and never makes impulsive moves. The people born under the Capricorn Zodiac sign are also quite traditional in their approach to everything in life.

Pulse Live Kenya

William Ruto

Born in December 21, 1966, the presidential candidate is a Sagittarius.

While Raila's is classified as an earth sign, Dr Ruto is a fire sign, meaning they are considered passionate and lively.

A Sagittarius is said to be quick in standing up for what they believe in and following their bliss, wherever it may take them.

For the certified explorer Sagittarius, their ability to aim high, explore great depths, and always find the silver lining are only a few strengths that earn them such a strong reputation for being bold and optimistic.

Pulse Live Kenya

A fatal flaw is that Sagittarius openly express their opinion without embellishment, and can offend others by without knowing it. Sagittarius are also said to be restless and unstable.

These people tend to philosophize all the time and try to find an explanation for everything. In addition, they often idealize everything, and themselves too.

Do you think these descriptions could predict who might win Kenya's 2022 presidential election?