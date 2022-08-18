RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Womens Health

5 things women wish men knew about 'that time of the month'

Pauline Katethya Pulse Contributor

There is also a lot of stigma associated with periods and that’s why we need to talk about it more

Period pain
Period pain

That time of the month can be quite stressful. Not only does the whole experience come with some pain, but women are also expected to carry on with life normally when their insides are falling apart. It can be exhausting.

There is also a lot of stigma associated with periods and that’s why we need to talk about it more.

Men, here’s what women wish you knew about periods:-

When a woman complains of pain, don’t be quick to assume they are exaggerating.

A period can feel as if someone is cutting your abdomen with a saw, other times it's as if your whole body is on fire.

And it’s not just the abdominal pains, women also experience nausea, backaches, diarrhea, headaches…just plenty of body aches.

Emotions can also be all over the place like split milk, other times a woman just wants silence, not someone chewing loudly near her or talking to her. And that doesn’t make a woman crazy. Amen?

It’s easy to feel desired, wanted, and needed on normal days but once a man hears you are on your period, everything changes. It’s like they no longer want to be associated with you and that's where they draw the line.

Men, periods don’t make women dirty or ugly. We still deserve the same love, attention, and affection you give us on others days. God knows we need it even more during this time.

So, don’t treat women as if they have leprosy. This isn’t the time to tell someone they can’t come to your place, or cancel plans because Aunt Flo visited. Things need to go on as usual.

Period blood comes out of the vagina and not the urethra, so it’s not like peeing. Similarly, it’s not like a tap that once you open, water gushes out, no.

It starts with a light flow, then increases before it decreases, and then comes to an end. So, it might take three days or even last up to a week.

When your woman is on her menses, kindly buy her chocolates or get whatever craving she might have because she needs it. Massage her body, give her foot rubs, and thank me later.

There are different kinds of sanitary towels and tampons for different women, depending on the type of flow. For example, there are those who experience heavy or light flow.

Those with a heavy flow prefer thick pads to thin ones. There are those who also prefer the extra long pads compared to those of normal length. Just know which your girl uses.

It’s not a crime to buy her tampons or pads. In fact, you should stock them in your house in case her menses come unexpectedly because often they do. Let’s normalize buying pads for our girls, shall we?

READ: Let’s normalize talking about menstruation - World Menstrual Hygiene Day [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Some women are get frisky during this time, others never want to hear you breathe next to them. If your girl wants some action during this time, it’s up to you two to decide, however period sex isn’t a crime.

Most times, it relieves the cramps and might even shorten the period length. Yes, it might get messy depending on the day of the period, but having period sex is totally okay. However, you can also get pregnant during this time. So it’s best to use protection if you aren’t on any other form of family planning.

Pauline Katethya Pauline Katethya A storyteller and lover of books, love, life &amp; chicken. Pauline writes to leave a fingerprint on someone's soul, connect with them and at least make the journey a little bit lighter. Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 things women wish men knew about 'that time of the month'

5 things women wish men knew about 'that time of the month'

Eve Mungai recalls how she met boyfriend, Director Trevor

Eve Mungai recalls how she met boyfriend, Director Trevor

Ruth Matete reveals she is ready for a new relationship and kids

Ruth Matete reveals she is ready for a new relationship and kids

Veteran journalist Louis Otieno makes TV come back

Veteran journalist Louis Otieno makes TV come back

These 7 beautiful places in Lagos are exactly what you need to make your Instagram page pop

These 7 beautiful places in Lagos are exactly what you need to make your Instagram page pop

How my birthday cost me my dream job

How my birthday cost me my dream job

Former Real Househelps of Kawangware actress Njambi parts ways with husband

Former Real Househelps of Kawangware actress Njambi parts ways with husband

Eunice Njeri welcomes newborn, reveals she secretly got married [Photos]

Eunice Njeri welcomes newborn, reveals she secretly got married [Photos]

14 best prenatal vitamins for soon-to-be moms, according to experts

14 best prenatal vitamins for soon-to-be moms, according to experts

Trending

The 14 Prenatal Vitamins

14 best prenatal vitamins for soon-to-be moms, according to experts

Period pain

5 things women wish men knew about 'that time of the month'