5 things women wish men knew about 'that time of the month'

There is also a lot of stigma associated with periods and that’s why we need to talk about it more.

Men, here’s what women wish you knew about periods:-

Periods are intense

When a woman complains of pain, don’t be quick to assume they are exaggerating.

A period can feel as if someone is cutting your abdomen with a saw, other times it's as if your whole body is on fire.

And it’s not just the abdominal pains, women also experience nausea, backaches, diarrhea, headaches…just plenty of body aches.

Emotions can also be all over the place like split milk, other times a woman just wants silence, not someone chewing loudly near her or talking to her. And that doesn’t make a woman crazy. Amen?

Periods don’t make women ugly

It’s easy to feel desired, wanted, and needed on normal days but once a man hears you are on your period, everything changes. It’s like they no longer want to be associated with you and that's where they draw the line.

Men, periods don’t make women dirty or ugly. We still deserve the same love, attention, and affection you give us on others days. God knows we need it even more during this time.

So, don’t treat women as if they have leprosy. This isn’t the time to tell someone they can’t come to your place, or cancel plans because Aunt Flo visited. Things need to go on as usual.

Where does it come from?

Period blood comes out of the vagina and not the urethra, so it’s not like peeing. Similarly, it’s not like a tap that once you open, water gushes out, no.

It starts with a light flow, then increases before it decreases, and then comes to an end. So, it might take three days or even last up to a week.

When your woman is on her menses, kindly buy her chocolates or get whatever craving she might have because she needs it. Massage her body, give her foot rubs, and thank me later.

There are different kinds of pads

There are different kinds of sanitary towels and tampons for different women, depending on the type of flow. For example, there are those who experience heavy or light flow.

Those with a heavy flow prefer thick pads to thin ones. There are those who also prefer the extra long pads compared to those of normal length. Just know which your girl uses.

It’s not a crime to buy her tampons or pads. In fact, you should stock them in your house in case her menses come unexpectedly because often they do. Let’s normalize buying pads for our girls, shall we?

There’s nothing wrong with period sex

Some women are get frisky during this time, others never want to hear you breathe next to them. If your girl wants some action during this time, it’s up to you two to decide, however period sex isn’t a crime.