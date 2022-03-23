​6 things you need to know before buying a vibrator

Like any other luxury product, a sex toy should be considered and thought out, because when you invest in a sex toy, you're making an investment in your personal pleasure, says Kathryn Catney, who represents the Swedish sex toy brand LELO.

You like to be an educated shopper for everything else, why not vibrators? Before you buy, think about the things that you really want out of your new friend, decide whether or not you feel best going to a store or making the purchase online, and search for a vibe made from a healthy material (spoiler alert: its silicone) in a color and style you like at a price that feels good to you.

With proper care, these toys can last a long time, so taking the opportunity to figure out your wants and needs will go a long way. After all, no one likes to have a drawer full of abandoned vibrators, right?

Before your new vibe makes its debut, think about these six things. We've also handily included some great choices of vibrators that live up to their hype. (Major pleasure alert.) Plus, once you know your flavor, you'll be a vibrator pro. No need to thank us.

When you think of a vibrator, the first thing that comes to mind is probably a big penis made of plastic. While wand-like vibrators are a classic option (and many women do love them), they can be a little intimidating for a first-time viber.

So how do you know which shape to look for? First, think about how you typically self-pleasure: Are you focusing on the clitoris or the G-spot (or both)? Do you enjoy intense and localized sensations, or do you prefer sensations spread around the vulva? Do you self-pleasure the same way every time, or do you need something that can perform in a variety ways?

There are four basic types of vibrators, explains Claire Cavanah, co-founder of Babeland and co-author of Moregasm: Babelands Guide to Mind-Blowing Sex. Some work best on the outside, others work best inside. G-spot vibes have a curve on the tip and dual-action vibes have both internal and external components.

If you like the spread-out sensations on your vulva, Jimmyjane Form 2 ($149, shop.womenshealthmag.com) is an excellent and totally non-phallic option. For something more clit-focused, try a bullet vibrator, like the super simple Babeland Buzz Vibe ($12, babeland.com).

What if you have no idea whether you want internal or external stimulation? In this case, go with the internal one.

Generally, we recommend choosing a toy that can be used internally, even if you don't intend to use it internally, says Catney.

That's because internal massagers can be just as effectively used externally, so you're killing two birds with one stone, and you have a more versatile sex toy."

Just make sure you find one with a girth that feels comfortable.

Once you're ready to take the plunge, you have two options: visit an actual store or buy online. The perks about a store is that you can test the vibrations and see the toy up close.

There are many possibilities! Shopping for a vibrator is way more fun than most shopping experiences, says Cavanah. You get to go to an interesting boutique, learn about different styles, and discover entirely new ways to find sexy pleasures. And there's no shame in walking out of a store with a discreet shopping bag, filled with a pretty little package that's just for you.

But if that seems too much for you, go ahead and hit purchase online from a store like Adore Passion. It's great if you feel a bit shy or really like to take your time researching options, or, heck, are pressed for time.

Besides, retailers ship everything in discreet boxes. Many of them also qualify for free Prime shipping on Amazon, so you can have it at your doorstep in as little as a day.

Just like you wouldn't buy an expensive piece of clothing without first checking the label (Is it dry clean only? Will it wrinkle?), its essential to look at what a sex toy is made of before buying it.

Silicone is our favorite, and many well-known brands use only medical-grade silicone, says Cavanah. Try the G-spot focused Gigi 2 ($139, adameve.com) or the couple-friendly Minna Ola ($149, babeland.com).

Silicone transmits vibration well and its non-porous and easy to clean with soap and water, making it healthy and safe for the body.

Hard plastic is also easy to clean.

Avoid jelly rubber, it contains phthalates, which are banned for use in children's products but unregulated in bedroom toys.

No matter how powerful the vibrator is, it would be a huge mistake to buy something you think looks scary, garish, or aesthetically unappealing.

Catney says that the aesthetics of a vibrator are almost as important as what it does after all, this is something you're using to get turned on. So skip that hot pink vibe unless you absolutely love the way it looks.

Pick the one that tickles that sexy part of your imagination, says Cavanah. Desire and aesthetic are deeply personal and entwined, so pick the vibrator (or vibrators) that speak to you.

By the same token, if you're nervous about having something that's obviously a sex toy sitting on your nightstand, opt for something discrete. One option: PicoBong Transformer ($64.50, amazon.com), which looks vaguely reminiscent of a pair of headphones, and can be used as a clitoral massager, G-spot vibrator, or penis ring all in one.

Another stealth toy is Lelo Ora 2 ($151, amazon.com), which mimics the sensation of oral sex, is round, adorned with gold, and totally unlike any other vibrator.

It's so pretty that you could probably have the thing out on your coffee table and no one would know it was a sex toy.

If you live in a place where the walls are thin, then it's worthwhile to find a vibe that wont sound like you're revving up a chainsaw every time you use it. Sometimes, the noise level will correlate with the intensity or power of the vibrator, but with high-end products, that won't be as much of an issue.

Most of us prefer a quiet vibe, and spending a little extra money will ensure your new sex toy is made from the quality materials that help dampen noise, said Catney.

One way to find a quiet-but-powerful tool is to hunt down materials that muffle sound.

Silicone is great for this, and it's great for your body too. Try the Ina 2 for its nearly silent motors ($189, babeland.com) or the egg-shaped Odeco Vibrating Silicone Bullet Egg ($40, amazon.com).

If you're worried that a quiet vibe will compromise the intensity of the sensations, Cavanah recommends testing the vibrator on your hand or on the tip of your nose if you're buying in-store, which is more sensitive to see how it feels.

The spectrum of features is endless: You can find inexpensive simple vibes for little more than $10, like Lyps Sex Vibrator Finger Massager ($11 on sale; amazon.com) or Blue Lolly Juicy Jewels Silicone Vibrator ($15 on sale, amazon.com).

You can also go all-out with diamond-encrusted, gold-plated tools. Case in point: 18K Gold Plated LELO YVA ($3,900, amazon.com).

Deciding which features you want is totally personal and depends on your budget and you can always start with something simple and then upgrade later.