RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Womens Health

I feel like a young girl now - Field marshal Muthoni wa Kirima

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The Mau Mau veteran has explained why she allowed former First Lady, Mama Ngina, to shave her 70-year-old dreadlocks

From left: Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta, Mau Mau veteran Mary Muthoni Wa Kirima and Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Agnes Kagure at the home of the freedom fighter in Kamakwa, Nyeri County on April 2, 2022. Photo by Nation.Africa
From left: Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta, Mau Mau veteran Mary Muthoni Wa Kirima and Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Agnes Kagure at the home of the freedom fighter in Kamakwa, Nyeri County on April 2, 2022. Photo by Nation.Africa

Field marshal Muthoni wa Kirima has come out to explain why she asked Mama Ngina Kenyatta to cut her 70-year-old dreadlocks.

Recommended articles

The 91-year-old Mau Mau veteran disclosed that she consented to have her hair shaved, categorically stating that she believed it was an important time for a makeover.

"I had to cut it because it has been a long journey. I started keeping this hair in 1952 and after more than 70 years, I needed to get rid of them. I now feel like a young girl," Field marshal Muthoni stated.

The ever-playful and joyous Muthoni went a step further to quip that if anyone had attempted to cut her hair without her approval, they'd have been met with blows and kicks.

From left: Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta, Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Agnes Kagure and Mau Mau veteran Mary Muthoni Wa Kirima at the freedom fighter’s home in Kamakwa, Nyeri County on April 2, 2022. Image Courtesy: Nation.Africa
From left: Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta, Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Agnes Kagure and Mau Mau veteran Mary Muthoni Wa Kirima at the freedom fighter’s home in Kamakwa, Nyeri County on April 2, 2022. Image Courtesy: Nation.Africa Pulse Live Kenya

"Nobody can shave my hair without my consent. If they attempted to do so, I would have given them a proper beating," she stated, easing dissent that had arisen after the significant move.

Muthoni concluded by emphasising that she resorted to shaving her head to signify that Kenya had finally gained full independence.

The decision to keep the dreadlocks, she pointed out, had signified a lot of perseverance - a reminder of what she underwent under the harsh colonial rule.

"Dreadlocks were the hairstyle associated with the Mau Mau while fighting in the forest as they barely had time to properly groom their hair, making it to lock," Muthoni concluded.

Mama Ngina Shaves Field Marshal Muthoni wa Kirima's 70-Year-Old Dreadlocks
Mama Ngina Shaves Field Marshal Muthoni wa Kirima's 70-Year-Old Dreadlocks Pulse Live Kenya

On Saturday, April 2 the freedom fighter shaved her six-foot-long dreadlocks in a ceremony that was witnessed by Mama Ngina Kenyatta, who was her friend during their stay in the forest and jail term at Kamiti Prison.

After a closed-door meeting at her home in Pembe Tatu estate, Kamakwa in Nyeri Town, the former first lady performed the shaving ceremony.

When Mama Ngina finished cutting the hair, she wrapped the dreadlocks with the Kenyan flag before placing them in a basket. She said they would be stored at a museum to preserve their history.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I feel like a young girl now - Field marshal Muthoni wa Kirima

I feel like a young girl now - Field marshal Muthoni wa Kirima

Gilad's daughter to serve in Israeli military as combat medic

Gilad's daughter to serve in Israeli military as combat medic

Harmonize splashes Sh500K on huge billboard begging ex-Kajala to take him back

Harmonize splashes Sh500K on huge billboard begging ex-Kajala to take him back

BBC journalist Grace Kuria weds fiancé in lavish wedding ceremony [Photo]

BBC journalist Grace Kuria weds fiancé in lavish wedding ceremony [Photo]

From Kisumu to Netflix: Inspiring story of rising filmmaker Andrew Ogonji

From Kisumu to Netflix: Inspiring story of rising filmmaker Andrew Ogonji

Why dreadlocks were an important symbol for Kenya's Mau Mau

Why dreadlocks were an important symbol for Kenya's Mau Mau

6 reasons why your nipples hurt

6 reasons why your nipples hurt

WaJesus family hosts lavish gender reveal party, it's a girl! [Photos]

WaJesus family hosts lavish gender reveal party, it's a girl! [Photos]

Joey Muthengi lands job at KTN, 2 years after leaving Citizen TV

Joey Muthengi lands job at KTN, 2 years after leaving Citizen TV

Trending

I feel like a young girl now - Field marshal Muthoni wa Kirima

From left: Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta, Mau Mau veteran Mary Muthoni Wa Kirima and Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Agnes Kagure at the home of the freedom fighter in Kamakwa, Nyeri County on April 2, 2022. Photo by Nation.Africa