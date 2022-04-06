I feel like a young girl now - Field marshal Muthoni wa Kirima

The 91-year-old Mau Mau veteran disclosed that she consented to have her hair shaved, categorically stating that she believed it was an important time for a makeover.

"I had to cut it because it has been a long journey. I started keeping this hair in 1952 and after more than 70 years, I needed to get rid of them. I now feel like a young girl," Field marshal Muthoni stated.

The ever-playful and joyous Muthoni went a step further to quip that if anyone had attempted to cut her hair without her approval, they'd have been met with blows and kicks.

"Nobody can shave my hair without my consent. If they attempted to do so, I would have given them a proper beating," she stated, easing dissent that had arisen after the significant move.

Muthoni concluded by emphasising that she resorted to shaving her head to signify that Kenya had finally gained full independence.

The decision to keep the dreadlocks, she pointed out, had signified a lot of perseverance - a reminder of what she underwent under the harsh colonial rule.

"Dreadlocks were the hairstyle associated with the Mau Mau while fighting in the forest as they barely had time to properly groom their hair, making it to lock," Muthoni concluded.

Muthoni wa Kirima's dreadlocks preserved in a museum

On Saturday, April 2 the freedom fighter shaved her six-foot-long dreadlocks in a ceremony that was witnessed by Mama Ngina Kenyatta, who was her friend during their stay in the forest and jail term at Kamiti Prison.

After a closed-door meeting at her home in Pembe Tatu estate, Kamakwa in Nyeri Town, the former first lady performed the shaving ceremony.