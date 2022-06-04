Evelyn Wanjiru opens up on nearly losing pregnancy after years of waiting

Wanjiru, who recently delivered her first child after 10 years of trying to conceive, said her journey to becoming a mother hit her mind after five years of marriage since she had chosen to focus on music and her career.

when she started trying to conceive, the award-winning singer notes that having an irregular menstrual cycle was the first indicator that she might have difficulty but she did not pay much attention to it until after a medical diagnosis.

“I went see a doctor who told me I had a hormonal imbalance which made it impossible for my body to hold the seed of my husband and the doctor said I needed to be put on serious medication,” Wanjiru disclosed.

Noting that the process of infertility treatment was stressful and draining, Evelyn almost gave up on it because she did not see results even after four years of being on constant medication.

She also admitted to falling under pressure from friends who were conceiving just months after their weddings.

When Wanjiru finally conceived, she had to take multiple tests just to be sure she was pregnant.

“I did my pregnancy tests thrice just to confirm it was real, it looked like it was untrue,” she stated in an interview with YouTuber Eve Mungai.

I almost lost the pregnancy at 6 weeks - Evelyn Wanjiru

Wanjiru said she almost lost her child after a trip from abroad when the doctor told her, her cervix was opening up and she could lose her child which forced her to go on bed rest until she gave birth.

Wanjiru went public with her pregnancy news on April 12, days after they had welcomed a newborn into their family.

"Today my heart is full of Joy and gratitude. As I write this, my eyes are full of tears. I have been waiting for this season for 10 years in my marriage. A blessed womb, God has fulfilled His promise in our lives,” Ms Wanjiru shared.

After welcoming her child, the singer went on to share a message of gratitude which she described as a great testimony.

“On April 6th 2022 God gave us a gift of a baby boy!! This is a testimony my husband and I have been waiting on God for the last 10 years.

