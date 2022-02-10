Indian hospital issues update on Rosemary Odinga's health status

Rosemary’s doctor, Narayanan Namboothiri spoke to Indian media outlets about Rosemary’s treatment at the hospital.

He disclosed that she was undergoing a traditional form of treatment known as Ayurvedic medicine.

Rosemary Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

The former prime minister is expected to stay in India for a couple of days before travelling back to the country.

Official reports from Raila's spokesperson Dennis Onyango had indicated that Odinga would fly to the 35th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia before travelling to India.

The Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital said that Rosemary’s visit was just a routine follow up check after successfully regaining her eyesight thanks to the treatment.

“Now in February 2022, Rosemary is again at Sreedhareeyam with her family for the follow-up treatment and evaluations. We are humbled to share the experience of Rosemary and extremely happy for them,” read a statement released by the hospital.

Rosemary suffered a mild stroke in 2017, leading to her hospitalisation in South Africa which resulted in blindness.

The family took her to Israel, then to Germany and China, where she recovered from other ailments but her blindness persisted.

Through the advice of a friend, they decided to try the Ayurvedic treatment at Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre in India.

After a month of treatment procedures at Sreedhareeyam, she flew back to Kenya with follow-up medicines and slowly regained her vision within 3 months.

After a year, she was able to lead a normal life with the help of eyeglasses.

In a past interview, Odinga said that he was relieved because they found a remedy for his daughter's blindness.

He recalled that for three months, his wife Ida had to hire an apartment in Johannes Burg to take care of their daughter.

In China, it was discovered that the growth that was supposed to be removed from her head was regrowing and emergency surgery was conducted.

“When she came back she could walk and talk without difficulty but the problem was that her eyesight had not been restored so we took her to Germany but it was not successful," he said.

Odinga added that the family was apprehensive about the decision to take Rosemary to India for the traditional treatment, because even the best hospitals had failed to treat her eyesight.

She later regained her eyesight after the treatment with the help of spectacles and immediately called her father.

“She called me and said daddy I can see, I have seen my kitchen, bedroom, my children and the flowers for the first time. It was a big relief for the family,” Odinga said in a past interview.

What is Ayurvedic Eye Treatment?

Ayurvedic medicine is one of the world's oldest holistic healing treatments. It was developed more than 3,000 years ago in India.

It’s based on the belief that health and wellness depend on a delicate balance between the mind, body, and spirit.