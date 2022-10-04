RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Womens Health

Details of cosmetic procedure behind Kate Actress' new body [Video]

Amos Robi

The cosmetic procedure costs about Sh350,000 - 500,000

Kate Actress
Kate Actress

Former Mother-in-Law actress Catherine Kamau known popularly as Kate Actress has flaunted her new body after undergoing a cosmetic gastric balloon procedure.

The actress went for the procedure aimed at helping reduce her weight after she got worried of her ballooning weight.

“I knew I had to make better choices for myself when I checked into a health facility and i was declared class one obesity bordering class 2 . To be honest I had let myself go,” she said.

Kate actress said she qualified for the procedure which aimed at reducing the amount of food one ate and eventually led to weight loss.

Kate Actress
Kate Actress Kate Actress Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I'm happy - Murugi Munyi says after lipo procedure

“The balloon occupies about 15 to 20% depending on your stomach size. Its 500ml. Your stomach can hold upto 3 liters, this means you feel full, so you eat less. Portion control thus resulting in weight loss. I chose the gastric balloon,” Kate said.

The actress saw the results 16 days later as she had lost 5 kilograms although the initial days proved hectic as her body was fighting the foreign substance.

“DAY 16 , I am 5kgs down , I honestly feel much lighter and healthier, I have been on fluids , soups and pureed food , I will this week transition slowly to solid food. The first 3 days were abit uncomfortable, this is because the body was fighting the foreign substance (gastric Balloon) in my body… it’s a normal reaction,” she said 16 days after she underwent the procedure.

Kate Actress
Kate Actress Kate Actress Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Willis Raburu speaks on new body, Sh900,000 weight loss surgery [Photos]

The procedure however does now work magic as it requires discipline and patience to bring out the results which were seen in Kate’s video which she shared on her social media pages on Sunday October 2.

A gastric ballon procedure is also not cheap and is said to cost up to Sh500,000.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

