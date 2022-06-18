Mercy Kyallo: I almost died donating an egg for a childless couple [Video]

This is the first time Mercy shared the information and explained why she wanted to donate one of her eggs to a couple who had been childless.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Many women donate their eggs for so many reasons, sometimes you really feel for the woman who cannot have her own children,” she said in a recent interview.

Mercy said the doctors were not to blame after the procedure failed to go as planned adding that her body was not receptive to the drugs that were administered to her.

At the time, the Yallo Leather founder was just 18 years old and was surprised to learn that there are women who cannot donate eggs and that she may have been one of them.

Mercy shared the story on a new show Kyallo Kulture in which she is starring alongside her sisters Betty and Gloria.

“I almost lost my life. I got a complication called ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome which had me battling for my life for almost a month in hospital. I forgot how to walk, it was crazy but my family was really there for me,” she said in an interview on NTV where she was talking about the show.

She also joked that when she told Betty that she was contemplating donating her eggs, the former news anchor encouraged her because it was very lucrative and one of her friends had also gone through it.