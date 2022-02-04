RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Womens Health

Online debate: Has Zari Hassan undergone a BBL?

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

It is rumoured the boss lady underwent a cosmetic procedure

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan

Zari Hassan has been in the news for several reasons, one of which also includes her super-curvy bottom.

Recommended articles

A number of Zari's fans are convinced that the entrepreneur’s bum might be the result of an implant. Zari, however, has insisted that she has a natural behind.

Netizens have previously come up with 'receipts' (photos) comparing her before and after pictures in an effort to dispel Zari's assertion.

The South Africa-based, Ugandan socialite is well-endowed; however, lately, after pictures surfaced online speculations of her undergoing a butt implant have intensified.

The image has hit the airwaves at a time when the conversation on social media has centred around the controversial Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

Is Zari Hassan’s butt real or a result of implants? Twitter debates
Is Zari Hassan’s butt real or a result of implants? Twitter debates Pulse Live Kenya

BBLs involve the transfer of fat from areas of the body (thighs, stomach, and sometimes the back), to the buttocks and hips to create the conventionally desirable hourglass figure.

The dangers of the complex procedure have been well documented, the main issue is that fat can inadvertently enter the gluteal veins and travel up to the heart and lungs.

The mortality rate for BBLs has been estimated to be as high as 1:3000, making it one of the most dangerous cosmetic surgeries on the market.

Brazilian plastic surgeon Ivo Pitanguy pioneered the BBL in the 1960s, and it began gaining steam in the United States in 2010s with the rise of influencers and celebrities such as Kim Kardashian flaunting figures many assumed could only be attained through surgery.

No doubt, the BBL craze has been turbocharged with social media tapping into the hype. On TikTok, #BBLeffect has more than 212 million views fueled by Miss BBL, a character created by Antoni Bumba.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Online debate: Has Zari Hassan undergone a BBL?

Online debate: Has Zari Hassan undergone a BBL?

Media personalities with the most lucrative side hustles

Media personalities with the most lucrative side hustles

Actress Mama Baha announces pregnancy, reveals how she met her husband

Actress Mama Baha announces pregnancy, reveals how she met her husband

Rihanna shares pregnancy photo on Instagram

Rihanna shares pregnancy photo on Instagram

Why Joho's wife has filed for divorce after 11 years

Why Joho's wife has filed for divorce after 11 years

From Rihanna to Jackie Matubia - 7 celebrities expecting newborns in 2022

From Rihanna to Jackie Matubia - 7 celebrities expecting newborns in 2022

How to handle relationship conflicts without losing your partner

How to handle relationship conflicts without losing your partner

DJ Kaytrixx & wife Sue expecting baby number 3 [Photos]

DJ Kaytrixx & wife Sue expecting baby number 3 [Photos]

Rihanna & boyfriend A$AP Rocky expecting their 1st child together [Photos]

Rihanna & boyfriend A$AP Rocky expecting their 1st child together [Photos]