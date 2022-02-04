Online debate: Has Zari Hassan undergone a BBL?

A number of Zari's fans are convinced that the entrepreneur’s bum might be the result of an implant. Zari, however, has insisted that she has a natural behind.

Netizens have previously come up with 'receipts' (photos) comparing her before and after pictures in an effort to dispel Zari's assertion.

The South Africa-based, Ugandan socialite is well-endowed; however, lately, after pictures surfaced online speculations of her undergoing a butt implant have intensified.

The image has hit the airwaves at a time when the conversation on social media has centred around the controversial Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

What is a BBL?

BBLs involve the transfer of fat from areas of the body (thighs, stomach, and sometimes the back), to the buttocks and hips to create the conventionally desirable hourglass figure.

The dangers of the complex procedure have been well documented, the main issue is that fat can inadvertently enter the gluteal veins and travel up to the heart and lungs.

The mortality rate for BBLs has been estimated to be as high as 1:3000, making it one of the most dangerous cosmetic surgeries on the market.

Brazilian plastic surgeon Ivo Pitanguy pioneered the BBL in the 1960s, and it began gaining steam in the United States in 2010s with the rise of influencers and celebrities such as Kim Kardashian flaunting figures many assumed could only be attained through surgery.