Pharmacy and Poisons Board issues warning on yoni pearls craze

Denis Mwangi

Many healthcare professionals advise against using yoni pearls due to potential harm and lack of evidence.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has strongly advised Kenyans against the use of a product known as yoni pearls, which may also be referred to as vaginal detox pearls, herbal tampons, cleansing pearls, or vaginal pearls.

In a statement on August 7, 2023, the PPB said that yoni pearls are neither registered nor authorized for use in Kenya as required under the Pharmacy and Poisons Act (Cap 244).

"Therefore, their usage poses potential public health risks as the PPB cannot guarantee their quality, safety or efficacy.

"In light of this, the PPB strongly advises against the distribution, supply, sale or use of the aforementioned product and any other unregistered products with similar claims," the statement read in part.

Scientists say that there is no conclusive research to support the claims made by manufacturers of yoni pearls that they can cleanse or detoxify the vagina and uterus.

Inserting foreign objects into the vagina for an extended period of time can disrupt the natural balance of bacteria and pH levels, leading to irritation, infection, or other complications.

The lack of approvals means there is no guarantee of their safety or quality.

The statement by PPB comes after a news report regarding the proliferation of yoni pearls in Kenya.

The products are promoted through aggressive influencer marketing and social media algorithms, targeting women seeking solutions for reproductive health issues.

