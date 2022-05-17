RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Womens Health

Risper Faith to undergo mini-gastric bypass, 1 year after liposuction

The former socialite mentioned that the surgery will cost her a whopping Sh850,000

Former Nairobi Diaries actress Risper Faith has hinted that she will be undergoing mini-gastric bypass surgery, a year after eight litres of fat was removed from her stomach and lower back through liposuction.

In a post on Tuesday May 17, 2022 the businesswoman shared a #TBT photo with a caption that stated she is ready for mini-gastric bypass surgery.

“When I do my mini gastric bypass it’s over for you bit**es...happy Tuesday,” Risper Faith wrote.

The mini-gastric bypass procedure reduces the size of the stomach, restricting the amount of food one can eat.

This is not the first time Risper taking about undergoing gastric bypass surgery. In August 2021, the former socialite mentioned that her surgery (gastric bypass) would cost a whooping Sh850,000 and it would be fully sponsored by her hubby Brian Njunge.

“I am past that life. I am happily married; I get what I want. In fact, I am going for gastric bypass surgery and he will pay for me. It's gonna cost 850K and he will pay for me akichangiwa na Mama yake, so what is the problem, as long as I get what I want. Niliingia Nairobi 2010.

“Mlisema mpaka Brian ako na watoto Atlanta, juu sijawahi fika Atlanta...mnamtaka but hamwezi mpata juu nishamfunga na Uchawi za kibukusu, he is mine forever, siwezi muacha”

"(You even said Brian has kids in Atlanta because I have never been there. You want him but you can’t get him because have already secure him with African magic),” Risper while responding to critics.

In November 2020, Risper underwent liposuction surgery in the quest to eliminate extra fats from her body and put to rest her struggles with bodyweight but the procedure failed to yield the result she was looking for.

A total of eight litres of fats was removed from her stomach and lower back.

“8 litres of fat was removed from my stomach and lower back through surgery called liposuction by body by design Kenya, at this point my life has completely changed no more eating unhealthy...” shared Risper Faith.

Liposuction is a surgical procedure that uses a suction technique to remove fat from specific areas of the body, such as the abdomen, hips, thighs, buttocks, arms or neck.

