Sabina Chege's kind words for Oscar Sudi after hospital visit

Denis Mwangi

Politics aside as Sabina and Sudi share an afternoon chat

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi on Thursday, made a visit to the Nairobi Hospital to check up on Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege who has been undergoing treatment since February 16.

The visit was rather unusual since the two politicians have been backing rival campaigns ahead of the General Election, with Sabina backing the Azimio la Umoja campaign and Sudi a key ally of Deputy President William Ruto.

The Murang'a MP expressed gratitude for the visit, thanking Sudi for putting their differences aside and showing her kindness.

At times, our own light goes out and is rekindled by a spark from another person. Each of us has cause to think with deep gratitude of those who have lighted the flame within us,” she shared.

Sudi, was accompanied by his close associates and wished Sabina a speedy recovery.

On Tuesday evening, ODM leader Raila Odinga also checked up on the Murang'a politician after coming from a tour of the coast.

During the hospital visit, Mr Odinga was accompanied by MPs Kanini Kega (Kieni), Junet Mohamed (Suna East), Mishi Mboko (Likoni) and Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay County).

"Wishing my friend and sister Hon. Sabina Wanjiru wa Chege a quick recovery #NiSiSi #GetWellSoon," Gladys Wanga captioned shared photos of the visit.

The Murang'a Woman Rep was expected to appear before an IEBC Committee on Tuesday, to answer to claims of election rigging she made during a recent political rally.

Confirming the news, IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati added that Ms Chege has been at the hospital since February 16.

"Counsel has produced a document addressed to whom it might concern. The letter indicates that Sabina Chege was admitted at the Nairobi Hospital from 16th February and is undergoing treatment and that she is unable to attend to any of her duties," Chebukati stated.

Raila Odinga visits Sabina Chege at Nairobi Hospital [Photos]
Raila Odinga visits Sabina Chege at Nairobi Hospital [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Through her lawyers, Senior Counsel James Orengo and Senior Counsel Otiende Amollo, Chege had - at her initial hearing - argued that she had not been furnished with a clear statement of the charges against her.

We have a problem with this statement of the breach. From the charge, it is a redacted version of what Sabina Chege said. There is no clear assertion. You are not telling us clearly what she is accused of saying," SC Orengo stated.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

