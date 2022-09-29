Push or C-section: Felicity Shiru makes ultimate decision as her due date nears

Felicity, who is in the last trimester of her pregnancy, disclosed this in (Q&A) session with her followers on her Instagram.

A fan sent in the question: "C-section or the labour way? Would like to know your preference Fel."

Although the question may be considered as personal, Shiru answered in a single word, "Kupush (pushing)".

Most of her fans asked questions surrounding her marriage, relationship with Thee Pluto, and also the welfare of the soon-to-come baby.

To a fan who wanted to know more about wedding plans, Shiru indicated that there were no concrete plans yet, saying she had "left everything in God hands".

A fan wanted how the two solve their issues given that they were raised differently and misunderstandings are part of the struggles partners face in their daily life.

Felicity Shiru and fiancé Thee Pluto during their baby shower

"How do you solve your problems with Pluto, or anytime you have misunderstandings," a fan asked.

"We talk about the issue, communication is everything," she responded.

On dealing with insomnia, the influencer says she feels sleepy mostly during the day but keeps herself busy so that she can sleep during the night.

Apart from being an Instagram model, Felicity has made a successful transition into content creation and the real estate business which she runs together with her boyfriend.