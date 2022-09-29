RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Womens Health

Push or C-section: Felicity Shiru makes ultimate decision as her due date nears

Masia Wambua

The content creator opened up to her fans on her preferred delivery way in a Q&A session.

Felicity Shiru and fiancé Thee Pluto
Felicity Shiru and fiancé Thee Pluto

Content creator, and fashion model, Felicity Shiru has opened up to her fans that she prefers to have a normal birth when she finally delivers her firstborn child with YouTube creator Thee Pluto.

Felicity, who is in the last trimester of her pregnancy, disclosed this in (Q&A) session with her followers on her Instagram.

A fan sent in the question: "C-section or the labour way? Would like to know your preference Fel."

Although the question may be considered as personal, Shiru answered in a single word, "Kupush (pushing)".

Most of her fans asked questions surrounding her marriage, relationship with Thee Pluto, and also the welfare of the soon-to-come baby.

Screen shots of Felicity Shirus QnA session with her fans taken from her insta stories
Screen shots of Felicity Shirus QnA session with her fans taken from her insta stories Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Thee Pluto and fiancé reveal baby's gender in beautiful baby shower [Video]

Felicity Shiru
Felicity Shiru Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Thee Pluto explains why they were forced to reveal Felicity's pregnancy

To a fan who wanted to know more about wedding plans, Shiru indicated that there were no concrete plans yet, saying she had "left everything in God hands".

A fan wanted how the two solve their issues given that they were raised differently and misunderstandings are part of the struggles partners face in their daily life.

Felicity Shiru and fiancé Thee Pluto during their baby shower
Felicity Shiru and fiancé Thee Pluto during their baby shower Felicity Shiru and fiancé Thee Pluto during their baby shower Pulse Live Kenya

"How do you solve your problems with Pluto, or anytime you have misunderstandings," a fan asked.

"We talk about the issue, communication is everything," she responded.

On dealing with insomnia, the influencer says she feels sleepy mostly during the day but keeps herself busy so that she can sleep during the night.

Apart from being an Instagram model, Felicity has made a successful transition into content creation and the real estate business which she runs together with her boyfriend.

She also makes money from YouTube videos and corporate sponsorship deals

