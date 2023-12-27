Zanzibar has come up with a new way to hold its government accountable

According to a report by The East African, the new digital budgeting system, the Planning, Budgeting, and Reporting System (PlanRep), would be done in collaboration with the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

Ms. Khadija Alhaji Bakari, the Budget officer from the President’s Office of Financing and Planning in Zanzibar, disclosed that the government's former method was outdated and often faulty. She noted that manual budgeting and planning left a lot of room for error and this new digital initiative would help resolve it.

“The old way of doing things resulted in numerous errors and inconsistent data. It required extensive cross-checking due to the absence of automatic linkages, and reduced efficiency, leading to substantial costs. Manual systems also left limited opportunities for authorities to detect funding misuse,” Ms Bakari said.

According to East Africa's report, the system now called the Zanzibar Planning and Reporting System (ZanPBRS) "has been integrated with the government’s expenditure management system."

With ZanPBRS, government agencies, and local governments can now digitally submit plans and budgets for approval, lowering disruptions in executing public initiatives meant to enhance citizens' quality of life, according to Dr. Juma Malik Akil, Permanent Secretary in the Zanzibar Finance and Planning Ministry.