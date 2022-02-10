EdTech Leader Moringa School and Impact Hub Accra sign a partnership that will see students from Ghana join the institution

The Covid-19 pandemic and the growth of the tech sector across Africa, provided Moringa with an opportunity to re-think its campus based teaching model and overall strategy to ensure it continues to make significant contribution to the development of human capital in Africa’s tech ecosystem and connecting that human capital to meaningful opportunities.

Pulse Live Kenya

Moringa’s rebrand is a big Thank You and a reaffirmation of its commitment to continuously deliver on the 3 areas the market most values from the Brand:

● Community: To provide a platform for current and aspiring tech professionals, employers, and enthusiasts to connect, learn, find work, start businesses, and to innovate.

● Market-Aligned Skills: To deliver training in the skills the market most wants and that are of most practical value to those working in tech.

● Accessibility: To engage aspiring tech professionals with the aptitude and mindset needed to succeed, no matter their circumstances to achieve a long term vision of an inclusive tech ecosystem in Africa.

Moringa’s vision remains the same for “A world in which anyone can create their future” and the rebrand is an open invitation to the entire tech ecosystem to come Discover, Grow, and Transform with Moringa as it journeys to building the leading ecosystem for tech career management in Africa.

Snehar Shah - Moringa's new CEO said, “We are excited to bring to you this new Moringa brand that is focused on empowering students to discover their potential, grow their technical skills, and transform their realities through market-aligned tech skills training for career-readiness. With a placement rate of 85% of all job-seeking alumni within 12 months of graduating from our courses, we are convinced the problem we are solving is big enough for us to continue pursuing our vision for a world in which anyone can create their future. This partnership with Impact Hub Accra will help us empower Ghanaian students with the tools to build lasting careers with greater confidence, competence, and possibility. We cannot wait to flag off the first class later this month.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our long-term investors and the Mastercard Foundation for the substantial support they have given us over the years, our 300+ employer partners who consistently validate the value of our training by hiring from our alumni pool and giving us the feedback we need to improve, and most importantly, our students, and their families who support them, for trusting us with their education.”

Pulse Live Kenya

Kelechi Victor Ofeogbu, Impact Hub Accra’s Chief Operating Officer also commented, ”As the Ghanaian technology and innovation ecosystem becomes more connected and adapts to tackle layers of local and global challenges, there is an increasing need to train and equip professional software developers who in collaboration with their peers can think about and develop quality solutions to these challenges, the ability to solve these challenges is what makes them an opportunity for growth, we are excited to partner with market leader Moringa School to bring home this opportunity for talent growth and development.”

The inaugural 5 month Software Development Class in Ghana that will be run by Moringa using Flatiron School’s world leading curriculum will be delivered at Impact Hub Accra. Interested learners are encouraged to apply on Moringa School Ghana’s website using this link before applications close on February 28th, 2022.

Pulse Live Kenya

Media Contact:

Flora Nyoro

Internal Communications Lead | Moringa

floranyoro@moringaschool.com

About Moringa School

Moringa School is a multi-disciplinary learning-accelerator committed to closing the skills gap in Africa’s job market by providing transformative tech-based learning. Our curriculum is industry-specific and blends technical education with life skill development and practical experience. We promote excellence and a strong sense of community whilst delivering accelerated learning programs. Ultimately, we seek to unlock a learner’s potential and help them build futures with greater confidence, capability, and possibility.

About Impact Hub Accra

Impact Hub Accra (IHA) was born from the idea of creating a home for Ghana’s talented entrepreneurs to develop solutions that solve unique African problems. Over the years, the company has evolved into a catalyst that fosters social innovation and provides a blueprint for ecosystem growth and sustainable innovation at scale. We believe that the world’s greatest challenges will never be solved by one person or organization alone. We need to work together. That’s why we set out to create a thriving innovation ecosystem where people collaborate across organizations, cultures and generations to solve the grand challenges of our time.

Pulse Live Kenya

Appendix

Moringa’s Partnership History:

Moringa School & Accelerate Bootcamp- Hong Kong (2016-2017)

In early 2016, Moringa School announced its first major global partnership with Xccelerate, a coding bootcamp in Hong Kong. Xccelerate ran our course with our high-quality curriculum, teaching methodologies and philosophies, classroom tools and more in their Hong Kong office, where one of Moringa School’s Lead Instructors was based and ensured the curriculum with the classroom experience matches that in Kenya.

The class ran from February 6 to June 2, 2017. The partnership resulted in 16 students completing the course with an average Net Promoter Score of 8.0. Moringa School & MEST- Accra, Ghana (2017)

In the hopes of expanding our mission to the West African market, we partnered with Meltwater Entrepreneurship School of Technology (MEST) in Accra, Ghana to run our Moringa Prep program on their campus. A total of 16 students joined the 5-week long prep program in the fall of 2017. Upon graduating, some of the students moved to Nairobi to complete the advanced programming class at Moringa School, Moringa Core. The student feedback and satisfaction with both the program and our instructors were high.

WeCamp Project- Abbottabad, Pakistan (2018)

Moringa School’s innovative model to deliver rapid technology skills programs not only provides students with increased employment opportunities, but also increases diversity in the technology industry, specifically for women. Our bootcamp can equip young women with the necessary proficiencies to compete in the new digital global economy. With this track record, Moringa School was contracted on a licensing basis by the World Bank Group to launch a women-centered Coding Bootcamp in Pakistan, providing both the preparatory course content and technical support for the launch and implementation of a women-centered coding bootcamp. The partnership extended from October 2017 to June 2018, and the specific Prep Bootcamp program ran from April to May 2018.

Overall, the project was a success, most significantly in terms of building relationships with local partners -- government officials, technology companies and local instructors – and encouraging female talent in Pakistan’s tech industry. The WeCamp training program ran for six weeks with 24 students including 16 women attending the first day of class. In the six-week course, similar to our Moringa Prep course, our students were introduced to basic programming. At the end of the program, we had an average class performance of 84.14%, proving that the female-dominated class excelled in the field of software development and can further build their skills towards employment in the technology industry.

OutboxEDU Partnership- Kampala, Uganda (2018)

Moringa School partnered with technology incubator OutboxEDU in Kampala, Uganda. Moringa School and Outbox Hub divided the responsibilities based on each organization’s strengths, with Moringa School handling the faculty, classroom and learning processes and Outbox Hub managing the administrative, logistical and marketing operations.

The course started with the Moringa Prep program with a potential extension into the Moringa Core program. The first prep class consisted of 16 students, who paid a local market-rate tuition for the 5-week program. It was a competitive program, with our course receiving over 150 applications from potential students. After completing the course, students provided positive feedback and the overall class performance averaged 80%.

Safaricom Digital Academy (2019 - Present)

Safaricom in partnership with Moringa School, Strathmore School and Huawei Technologies launched the Safaricom Digital Academy in 2019, a program developed in-house and designed to upskill Safaricom staff in emerging digital technologies, including cloud computing, mobile app development, the Internet of Things and the agile methodology. In a world driven by AI and 5G, Safaricom Digital Academy aims to teach students innovative technology, coding and software development skills to thrive in a digital future.

Moringa School continues to be a long term corporate training partner for Safaricom PLC as the leading telco continues to innovate in its different endeavors.

WeCode Project - Kigali, Rwanda (2019 - 2021)

WeCode is a programming training initiative for women run by the Rwandan Private Sector Federation (PSF) - ICT Chamber and funded by the German Development Institute (GIZ). Moringa School was selected as the WeCode implementation partner from 2019 through 2021.