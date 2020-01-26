One person has been reported dead while five others are receiving treatment following a grisly accident that occurred in Kiongwani area along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa highway on Saturday night.

Reports indicate that two trucks collided head-on before bursting into flames.

Makueni Police Commander Joseph Ole Napriyan confirmed the incident and stated that one of the trucks was headed towards Mombasa from Nairobi and the other was headed in the opposite direction when the accident occurred near Salama.

1 dead, 5 rushed to hospital after grisly accident

According to Henry Kiremi, the Nursing Officer in charge of the Emergency Department at the facility, one of the injured is in stable condition while another is still being stabilized.

Police have since advised motoristrs to use the Wote-Machakos road following a heavy traffic snarl up witnessed on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway after the accident.

The injured were rushed to the Machakos Level Five Hospital where they are presently receiving treatment.