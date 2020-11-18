Rescue operations are underway at the Lake Victoria basin after a boat capsized with passengers on board.

According to witnesses, the accident is believed to have taken place on Tuesday night at around 11pm.

A majority of the passengers are believed to have been Ugandan citizens who were heading to Honge Beach.

The boat is also said to have been ferrying goods when the accident occurred.

Safety not guaranteed

The boats are the primary mode of transport on the large lake and some boats carry up to 100 passengers at a cost of Sh100 per trip.

The boats are not fitted with safety gear nor is there a regulatory guide to the boats which operate in the waters.

A similar accident in October, claimed six lives — three Kenyans and three Ugandans who were on their way from Sigulu Island in Uganda to Sinyenye beach on the Kenyan side.