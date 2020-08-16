10 suspects escaped from Bungoma Central Police station on Saturday night.

According to area police boss Willison Nanga, the 10 escaped from station after digging a tunnel from where they were being detained.

The suspects had been charged with various crimes including robbery with violence, murder, assault and burglary among others.

Mr Nanga also said that one suspect (Isaac Wekesa) was shot on the leg as he attempted to escape before he was arrested and taken a hospital in Bungoma where he is receiving treatment.

The Bungoma South OCPD said that a combined team of officers from the station and DCI have launched a manhunt for the suspects who escaped, as he called on area residents to give any information that can lead to their arrests.

Nation reported that the suspects include; Brian Ochieng Onyango, John Wanyonyi, Clerkson Otieno, Simon Wekesa, Collins Juma Nyukuri, Alex Simiyu Muyekho, Bramwel Barasa, Pascal Kiberenge Namasaka, Emmanuel Wakoko and John Barasa Wekesa.