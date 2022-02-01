RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

102 officers moved in major shuffle ahead of polls

Amos Robi

The new changes come in the wake of a terror threat announced by government

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai


The police service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has undertaken a major reshuffle which has seen security bosses redeployed and others promoted.

Just a day after an improvised explosive device (IED) claimed over 10 lives in Mandera County, major security changes have been in the region to enhance security operations.

George Seda who was the police chief of Mandera County has been promoted to be the North-Eastern Regional Police Commander replacing Rono Bunei who has made a lateral move to Eastern Region.

Mandera county police will now be under the command of S. Tanui while the former Eastern RC Ronald Opili was recalled to the police headquarters at Vigilance house.

North-Eastern regional commissioner Nicodemus Ndalana was moved to Harambee house with James Kianda replacing him. Isaiah Nakoru heads to Western as the regional commissioner while Narok county commissioner Evans Achoki has been promoted to Eastern RC.

Kenya's National Police service


George Kinoti makes changes at DCI

DCI boss George Kinoti had earlier reshuffled his top officers, director of planning Joseph Mugwanja swapped positions with the director of forensics Nicholas Kamwende.

Amos Omuga the head of the legal unit joins to the DCI academy as the deputy head while Augustine Kitonyi takes charge of the legal unit on temporal basis as announced by DCI boss George Kinoti.

The land fraud unit will be under George Mutonya where he replaces George Kinyua who has moved to Central region DCI offices.

More changes are expected as the country gears up for elections and in the wake of terror threats and also address interclan fighting.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso at the podium during a past press briefing


On Monday January 31, an Improvised Explosive Device blew up a matatu in Mandera killing over ten people and injuring scores.

On Friday January 28, 2022 Police spokesperson Bruno Shioso assured members of the public that security apparatus are on high alert and ready to prevent any impending attacks, following an alert by the French Embassy in Nairobi.

The National Police Service has progressively fortified its security systems in information sharing; we value credible, verifiable and authentic information.

The Service has re-engineered her police units in line with modern-day policing dynamics, challenges and emerging threats. Security operations that ensure that imminent attacks are forestalled proactively remain our priority,” Shiso said in a statement.

