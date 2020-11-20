Kenya's Covid-19 case load now stands at 75,193 after 1,048 new cases were detected on Friday.

According to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, the new cases were discovered after testing 8,660 samples over the last 24 hours.

Thirty foreigners are among the new Covid-19 cases reported with the youngest new patient having been a one-year-old and the eldest being a 90-year-old.

Deaths and Recoveries

Nineteen more patients succumbed to the disease bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,349.

A total of 326 patients were discharged; 219 from the home-based care programme and 107 from various hospital bringing the total number of recoveries so far to 50,984.

CS Kagwe also reported that health facilities currently have 1,114 active Covid-19 cases while the HBC programme has 6,332 patients.