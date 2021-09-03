11 dead as 1,001 test Positive for Covid-19

Total confirmed positive cases in the country are now 238,852 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,397,923.

The news cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 211, Laikipia 107, Nakuru 58, Uasin Gishu 54, Kitui 53, Kiambu 49, Marsabit 44, Mombasa 35, Meru 33, Nyandarua 32, Nyeri 29, Bungoma 27,Murang’a 26, Baringo 21, Wajir 20, Turkana 19, Kericho 17, Machakos 16, Kajiado 15, Taita Taveta 13, Embu 12, Garissa 12, Isiolo 11, Kilifi 11, Tharaka Nithi 9, Busia 9, Kakamega 8, Kisii 8, Narok 7, Bomet 5, Makueni 5, Migori 4, Elgeyo Marakwet 4, Lamu 4, Kirinyaga 3, Tana River 2, Nandi 2, Trans Nzoia 2, West Pokot 2, Kisumu 1 and Siaya 1.

At the same time, 1,155 patients have recovered from the disease, pushing the total of recoveries so far to 226,037.

Sadly, 11 people have succumbed to the deadly virus; One being in the last 24 hours while 10 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of August and September 2021.

Kenya’s death-toll now stands at 4,757.

Vaccination.