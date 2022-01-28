RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

11 dead as 193 test positive for Covid-19

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

A total of 11,858,965 vaccines have been administered across the country

Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe
Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe

The Ministry of Health has announced 193 new cases of Covid-19, from a sample size of 5,207 tested in the last 24 hours.

Recommended articles

The positivity rate is now at 3.7%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 321,111 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,211,810.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary, Kagwe said from the cases, 161 are Kenyans while 32 are foreigners. 109 males and 84 are females. The youngest is a four-month-old child while the oldest is 92 years.

The new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 67 cases, Kisii 41, Mombasa 12, Nakuru 11, Kiambu 10, Kericho 9, Tharaka Nithi 6, Kwale 5, Nyamira 4, Turkana 4, Kilifi 3, Siaya 3, Kisumu, Kitui, Marsabit and Murang’a 2 cases each, Bomet, Garissa, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kakamega,Machakos, Meru, Narok, Nyeri and West Pokot 1 case each.

At the same time, 1,018 patients have recovered from the disease, 924 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 94 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 294,035 of whom 241,713 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 52,322 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Sadly, 11 patients have succumbed to disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of December 2021 and January 2022.

The cumulative fatalities now stand at 5,578.

VACCINATION:

As of January 27th 2022, a total of 11,858,965 vaccines have been administered across the country; 6,395,879 partially vaccinated & 5,291,450 fully vaccinated. 40,253 doses have been administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 131,383 are booster doses.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ugandans forced to transfer bodies to Kenyan hospitals

Ugandans forced to transfer bodies to Kenyan hospitals

11 dead as 193 test positive for Covid-19

11 dead as 193 test positive for Covid-19

Matiang'i unveils new number plates for section of motorists

Matiang'i unveils new number plates for section of motorists

Meet 2022 presidential hopeful who promises to legalise Marijuana

Meet 2022 presidential hopeful who promises to legalise Marijuana

Health crisis looming as NHIF makes new changes affecting private hospitals

Health crisis looming as NHIF makes new changes affecting private hospitals

National Police Service issues statement regarding terror alert in Nairobi

National Police Service issues statement regarding terror alert in Nairobi

Father leaves Sh500 and unusual note before ending his life

Father leaves Sh500 and unusual note before ending his life

Uhuru convenes National Security Council meeting

Uhuru convenes National Security Council meeting

Uhuru signs controversial Political Parties Bill into law

Uhuru signs controversial Political Parties Bill into law

Trending

Fired TV anchor now a Matatu tout in Nairobi [Video]

A photo inside one of the matatus in Nairobi

CCTV footage shows last moments of woman whose body was dumped at GSU Recce headquarters

Body of an unidentified woman stashed in a suitcase

Ex-LinkedIn boss found dead at Nairobi hotel

Thogori Karogo

Fact Check: Truth behind viral video of man tossing a child

Sitaki kuolewa tena