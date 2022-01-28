The Ministry of Health has announced 193 new cases of Covid-19, from a sample size of 5,207 tested in the last 24 hours.
11 dead as 193 test positive for Covid-19
A total of 11,858,965 vaccines have been administered across the country
The positivity rate is now at 3.7%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 321,111 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,211,810.
In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary, Kagwe said from the cases, 161 are Kenyans while 32 are foreigners. 109 males and 84 are females. The youngest is a four-month-old child while the oldest is 92 years.
The new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 67 cases, Kisii 41, Mombasa 12, Nakuru 11, Kiambu 10, Kericho 9, Tharaka Nithi 6, Kwale 5, Nyamira 4, Turkana 4, Kilifi 3, Siaya 3, Kisumu, Kitui, Marsabit and Murang’a 2 cases each, Bomet, Garissa, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kakamega,Machakos, Meru, Narok, Nyeri and West Pokot 1 case each.
At the same time, 1,018 patients have recovered from the disease, 924 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 94 are from various health facilities countrywide.
Total recoveries now stand at 294,035 of whom 241,713 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 52,322 are from various health facilities countrywide.
Sadly, 11 patients have succumbed to disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of December 2021 and January 2022.
The cumulative fatalities now stand at 5,578.
VACCINATION:
As of January 27th 2022, a total of 11,858,965 vaccines have been administered across the country; 6,395,879 partially vaccinated & 5,291,450 fully vaccinated. 40,253 doses have been administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 131,383 are booster doses.
