11 dead as 503 test positive for Covid-19

Out of the new cases 472 are Kenyans while 31 are foreigners. 252 are females and 251 males.

Total confirmed positive cases are now stand at 194,310 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,068,760.

The new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 334, Kilifi 84, Nakuru 21, Kiambu 20, Kajiado 6, Machakos 5, Murang’a 5, Siaya 4, Taita Taveta 4, Garissa, Nyeri, Turkana and Uasin Gishu 3 cases each, Mombasa 2, Bungoma, Homabay, Nyandarua, Kisumu, Kericho and Makueni 1 case each.

At the same time, 769 patients have recovered from the disease with 523 being from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 246 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 183,980 of whom 146,836 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 37,144 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Unfortunately, 11 patients have succumbed to the disease all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of April, May and July 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,811.

VACCINATION

As of 20th July 2021, a total of 1,636,475 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,040,665 while second doses are 595,810.