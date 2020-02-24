Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers in Pangani rescued 11 women held at a house in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

Detectives rescued the women believed to be victims of a human trafficking syndicate after a tip-off from members of the public.

According to the DCI, the 11 young women aged between 23-30 years were locked in a single room at Ushirika Estate within Eastleigh.

Eastleigh estate Nairobi

During the raid the DCI also arrested two foreigners in an adjacent room after suspecting them of being behind the racket.

Suspects arrested

The suspects identified as Thabit Hanni Yaseen Radman and Faren Yassin Radman were nabbed by Pangani DCI officers on Sunday.

“Upon interrogation, it was established that the foreigners were allegedly recruiting the young women for unspecified jobs in the middle east,” said the DCI in a statement.

"A further search in the adjacent room believed to have been rented by the foreigners resulted to the rescue of eleven Kenyans aged between 23-30 years," the statement added.

DCI Headquarters along Kiambu road

According to a 2018 US State department report, Kenya does not meet the minimum standards for eliminating human trafficking.

Kenya has also been signified as a source, destination, and transit for trafficking, where most victims are vulnerable children and young adults.