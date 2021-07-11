115 patients in the ICU as 241 test positive for Covid-19

The positivity rate is now 8.1%.

The new cases are now distributed as follows; Nairobi recorded 165 cases, Kiambu 16, Nyeri 11, Nakuru 10, Murang’a 6, Mombasa 5, Kajiado 4, Siaya 4, Homa Bay 3, Kisii 3, Kwale 3, Machakos 3, Kilifi 2, Meru 2 while Narok, Taita Taveta, Uasin Gishu and Bomet registered 1 case each.

At the same time, 1,401 patients have recovered; 1,380 from Home-Based Isolation & Care, while 21 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 179,520 out of which 143,338 are from Home Based Care & Isolation program, while 36,182 are from various health facilities.

On a sad note, one patient has succumbed to the disease, a late death reported after conducting facility record audits in July 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,722.

The ministry also noted that 1,092 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,077 are under Home Based Isolation and Care program. 115 patients are in the ICU, 37 of whom are on ventilatory support and 58 on supplemental oxygen. 20 patients are under observation.

VACCINATION