12 dead as 787 test positive for Covid-19

From the cases 750 are Kenyans, 37 are foreigners while 425 are males, 362 females and the youngest is a one-day-old infant while the oldest is 97 years.

The positivity rate is now at 11.4%. The total confirmed positive cases across the country now stand at 195,898 and cumulative tests stand at 2,081,502.

The new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 338, Mombasa 60, Kiambu 59, Kilifi 36, Nakuru 3, Uasin Gishu 29, Siaya 25, Machakos 24, Busia 20, Kajiado 16, Murang’a 15, Kericho 10, Garissa 10, Bungoma, 8, Kakamega 7, Nyandarua 7, Embu 6, Kirinyaga, 5, Kisumu 5, Homa Bay 5, Vihiga 5, Kisii 4, Kitui 4, Bomet 3, Meru 3, Makueni 3, Baringo 2, Isiolo 2, Laikipia, 2, Narok 2, Taita Taveta 1, Kwale 1 and Trans Nzoia 1.

At the same time, 424 patients have recovered from the disease, 293 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care Program while 131 were discharged from various health facilities countrywide.

The total number of recoveries now stand at 184, 885 of whom 147, 451 are from the Home based and Isolation program, while 37, 434 are from various Health facilities.

Unfortunately, 12 patients have succumbed to the disease with one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours, while 11 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month July 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,838.

Vaccination