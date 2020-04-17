Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Friday morning confirmed that 12 more people had tested positive for Coronavirus bringing the total number of cases in the country to 246.

The CS revealed that the 12 were confirmed from 450 tested samples. Five of the positive individuals are hotel workers while four were close contacts traced to already confirmed cases.

"Normally I'd make this announcement at around 3 o'clock, when we have results from all the samples but today, because of this particular conference, we will not be having another conference but as we stand right now, we have already tested about 450 samples.

CS Mutahi Kagwe pleads with the youth to help in the fight against Coronavirus

"Out of these 450 samples we already have 12 positive cases and we have not even finished the day. What this tells you is that we really need to increase capacity in terms of testing so that even those close contacts to already confirmed cases can also be tested," the CS stated during a visit to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Medical Supplies

CS Kagwe was speaking after the Ministry of Health received a number of medical supplies to assist in the fight against Coronavirus.

He confirmed that the cargo brought in by Kenya Airways contained 76,000 N95 masks, visors and other protective gear.

He added that the ministry was working closely with KQ to ensure the employees handling the cargo flights remain safe.

The CS also confirmed that the country would be receiving a shipment of ventilators in coming weeks.

