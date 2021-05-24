Police officers in Makueni County, are presently holding 12 students from Mukaa Boys High School in connection with an arson attack that left one of the dormitories in the institution razed down.
12 Students arrested for allegedly burning down school Dormitory
The incident happened on Saturday
Four Ayalolo buses burnt completely after fire gutted STC’s Ashanti regional workshop Pulse Ghana
Recommended articles
The incident in question happened on Saturday.
More to follow
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke