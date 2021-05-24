RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

12 Students arrested for allegedly burning down school Dormitory

Dennis Milimo

The incident happened on Saturday

File Image of a Burnt Dormitory
Police officers in Makueni County, are presently holding 12 students from Mukaa Boys High School in connection with an arson attack that left one of the dormitories in the institution razed down.

The incident in question happened on Saturday.

More to follow

