Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced 1,211 new Covid-19 cases in the country.
The new cases wee detected after testing 9,304 samples over the last 24 hours.
Kenya's total case load now stands at 76,404.
A total of 1,134 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 6,805 are on home-based isolation and care.
Sixty seven patients are admitted in ICU; 36 of whom are on ventilatory support and 31 on supplementary oxygen.
Deaths and Recoveries
Seventeen more people perished from the disease bringing Kenya's total death toll to 1,366.
A total of 368 patients were discharged on Saturday; 265 from the HBC programme and 103 from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 51,352.