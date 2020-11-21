Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced 1,211 new Covid-19 cases in the country.

The new cases wee detected after testing 9,304 samples over the last 24 hours.

Kenya's total case load now stands at 76,404.

A total of 1,134 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 6,805 are on home-based isolation and care.

Sixty seven patients are admitted in ICU; 36 of whom are on ventilatory support and 31 on supplementary oxygen.

Deaths and Recoveries

Seventeen more people perished from the disease bringing Kenya's total death toll to 1,366.

A total of 368 patients were discharged on Saturday; 265 from the HBC programme and 103 from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 51,352.