Kenya has recorded 1,225 new cases of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours after testing 7,308 samples.

The new cases bring the country's case load to 117,535.

A total of 793 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 2,250 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

One hundred and fourteen patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 28 of whom are on ventilator support and 81 on supplemental oxygen. Eight in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Deaths and Recoveries

The country has also reported 17 more deaths, pushing total fatalities to 1,954.

A total of 142 patients were discharged from care on Thursday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,9203