Kenya's new Covid-19 infections have crossed the 1,000 mark for the second day in a row.

The new cases announced on Wednesday were 1,279 after testing 7,450 samples over the last 24 hours.

Total case load now stands at 116,310.

A total of 754 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 2,167 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

"Unlike before where virtually all our infections were asymptomatic, we are also seeing a steady increase in hospitalizations, with ICU cases climbing to over 100 the last one week from a low of 30 just two months ago.

"The spike does not stop there; in the same period since mid-January, we have lost over an additional 200 individuals to Covid-19," Health CS Mutahi Kagwe stated.

Deaths and Recoveries

A total of 280 patients have recovered from the disease; 154 from HBC while 126 are from various facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 89,061.

Twelve patients succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,937.