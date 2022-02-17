RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

MPs seek hefty send-off packages as elections inch closer

Authors:

Amos Robi

Members of the 12th Parliament have developed a Sh11.7 billion budget to go towards cars, health cover, and a send-off package for their aides.

Through the National Assembly’s Budget and Appropriations Committee, the lawmakers want Sh4.2 billion for cars for those who will retain their seats after the August 9 General Election, Sh6.6 billion for their aides, and a Sh500 million addition on mortgages.

The MPs are also seeking a Sh373 million pack for health cover for members who fail to recapture seats.

“The Parliamentary Service Commission submitted to the Budget and Appropriation Committee expenditure requirements amounting to Sh65.71 billion,” committee chairperson Kanini Kega stated.

Aides of the lawmakers from both houses are also set to benefit from hefty packages which is 31% of the salary accumulated over the five years. This includes drivers, secretaries, personal assistants, and county workers.

Currently, the Members of Parliament from the two houses including the two speakers receive free vehicles, car loans, and a Sh20 million mortgage.

According to the Parliamentary Pensions Act, MPs who fail to secure second terms get three times their monthly pension contribution with a 15% interest for life, while those that serve for more than two consecutive terms are entitled to a Sh125,000 monthly pension for the rest of their lives.

The Budget and Appropriation Committee Chairperson Kanini Kega said the one-off expenditures amounting to Sh11.7 billion are unavoidable.

“The committee observed that the additional requests include one-off expenditures amounting to Sh11.7 billion which are unavoidable under the current circumstances given the lapsing of the 12th Parliament,” Kega said.

The report comes despite Kenyans being among the most highly paid legislators in not just the region but the continent.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

