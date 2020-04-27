Police on Sunday arrested 18 individuals who were all caught naked at a house in Nairobi's Jamhuri Estate.

According to an incident report recorded at the Kilimani Police Station, the authorities were alerted by a neighbour about a party at the Hurliqueen Courts apartment.

"It was reported today 26/4/2020 at about 18:45 hours by...a resident of Jamhuri that there was a party in a house within the estate. Police visited the apartment namely Hurliqueen Courts Metropolitan House number 4 and therein found 18 people, all naked with a camera," the police report read in part.

Among those arrested were two 14-year-old boys, 10 men & 4 women aged between 18 and 28-years-old, a man and a woman each 30-years -old.