14 popular maize flour brands declared unfit by KEBS

Denis Mwangi

KEBS has told the affected brands to recall the products from the supply chain across the country.

Ugali which is Kenya’s staple food is now expected to be cheaper following months of sky rocketing maize flour prices.
The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has flagged 14 maize flour brands for being non-compliant with the health standards.

KEBS Director of Market Surveillance Peter Kaigwara wrote to the affected companies to remove all the flagged products from their supply chains across the country.

The listed brands include Ndovu Maize Flou, Jema Sifted Maize Flour, Jibu Sifted Maize Flour, Jodari, Mugambo Sifted maize Flour, Prestige, Range Corn, Sima Tamu Fortified Maize Meal, Winnies Ugali Afya and Top White Sifted Maize Meal.

Following market surveillance conducted on maize meal brands in circulation across the country in the month of October 2021, KEBS detected non-compliances with the Standards Act cap 496, Laws of Kenya,” read the letter in part.

The purpose of this mail is to bring to your attention the below listed non-compliant maize meal brands and to request your good office to notify your members to recall these brands’ batches,” Kaigwara told Retail Traders Association of Kenya CEO Wambui Mbarire.

KEBS also directed the firms to prove compliance with health standards before resuming sales.

He explained that the recall order is not a ban but a measure to rectify and eliminate any anomalies in the production of the maize flour.

We encourage your members to always validate the quality marks of products stocked for sale and remind them that any person found offering for sale substandard products contravenes the law and is liable for prosecution,” said the KEBS Director of Market Surveillance.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

