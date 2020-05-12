Police on Monday arrested a 14-year-old teenager in connection with the murder of Pamoja FM presenter Mohammed Hassan Marjan in Kibra.

A statement buy the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) indicates that the 14-year-old was identified from CCTV footage of the incident.

"Following the appalling murder of 62-year-old Mohammed Hassan of Pamoja FM Radio, DCI Kenya detectives today [Monday] arrested a 14-yr-old juvenile positively identified after analysis of IC3 CCTV footage.

"In a group of four others, the suspect accosted the deceased who was heading to his place after duty at the said radio station, violently robbed him in which process they stabbed him on the left side of the chest killing him instantly," the DCI's report read in part.

1 suspect lynched, 3 others at large

According to the investigators, there are three more suspects of the gang who have been identified and are being pursued.

"...enraged members of the public subjected one suspect to mob injustice. Detectives still pursuing the other three suspects and a woman believed to have been harbouring them, as the juvenile awaits arraignment," the statement outlined.