The Ministry of Health has confirmed 143 new cases of the novel Coronavirus disease in Kenya bringing the total number of infections to 1,888.

Health CAS Rashid Aman reported that 2,959 samples had been tested over the last 24 hours and Nairobi county had registered the highest number of new infections.

"All the 143 cases being reported today are Kenyans of which 110 are male and 33 are female with the age range from one month to 88 years," Dr Aman reported.

Also Read: 127 New cases of Coronavirus confirmed; total hits 1745

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman

The distribution by county was outlined as:- Nairobi (86), Mombasa (25), Uasin Gishu (11), Kiambu (6), Busia (3), Kwale (3), Migori (3), Kajiado (1), Kisii (1), Garissa (1), Isiolo (1), Makueni (1) and the latest county to get struck by the county was Kericho with one case.

By sub-county, the numbers were distributed in Nairobi as follows:- Makadara (45), Kibra (21), Embakasi South (6), Kasarani (5), Ruaraka (3), Westlands (2), Embakasi West (2), Lang'ata (1) and Starehe (1).

Walk the talk

Dr Aman addressed leaders asking them to walk the talk and obey set guidelines for the prevention of further spread of Coronavirus.

In a veiled way, the MoH official seemed to address concerns raised by Kenyans online after COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli was pictured with about 40 political leaders during a meeting held in his home on Friday.

COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli addresses teh press after hosting meeting with 40 political leaders from Western Kenya

Kenyans faulted the government of double standards given that on the same day some 40 joggers were arrested and charged in court for violating social distancing rules.

Read More: 40 joggers including teenagers arrested for violating social distancing