1,437 new Covid-19 in Kenya, total rises to 218,713

CS Kagwe noted that the country's case load now stands at 218,713.

The positivity rate is now 13.4% with cumulative tests so far conducted at 2,239,082.

Distribution by county was: Nairobi 442, Nakuru 91, Kiambu 85, Mombasa 76, Kilifi 58, Kirinyaga 46, Nyeri 44, Uasin Gishu 35, Turkana 30, Nyandarua 29, Embu 21, Kitui 19, Siaya 17, Murang'a 15, Marsabit and Kajiado with 13 cases each, Busia and Makueni with 12 cases each, Garissa 9, Bungoma, Kakamega, Kericho, Kisii, Machakos, Narok, Nandi and Taita Taveta with 7 cases each, Bomet, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Homa Bay and Kisumu with 5 cases each, Isiolo, Wajir and Tharaka Nithi with 4 cases each, Laikipia, Mandera, West Pokot and Meru with 2 cases each, Samburu, Tana River, Vihiga and Baringo with one case each.

A total of 1,938 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 9,528 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program.

One hundred andthirty-six patients are in the ICU, 62 of whom are on ventilatory support and 67 on supplemental oxygen with 7 patients under observation.

Six hundred and fifty-nine patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 607 of them in general wards and 42 in High Dependency Units.

Deaths and Recoveries

The Ministry reported 1,056 new recoveries from Covid-19, 963 from the Home Based and Isolation Care program while 93 were from various health facilities.

Total recoveries are now 201,054 of whom 161,221 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 39,833 are from various health facilities.

Twenty-nine patients succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of April, May, June, July and August 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,302.

Vaccination

As of August 12, 2021, a total of 1,970,174 vaccinations had administered across the country. Total first doses being 1,231,835 while second doses are 738,339.

The Ministry of Health has reported an uptake of the second dose among those who received the first dose is at 59.9% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.7%