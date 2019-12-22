At least 147 people have been admitted to hospital following a report outbreak of Cholera.

The outbreak has so far seen 12 counties on high alert with 4961cases reported and 253 confirmed in the year 2019.

147 cases are recorded as active while 37 have succumbed to the disease.

Among the counties that are on high alert are: Narok, Kajiado, Nairobi, Garissa, Mandera, Machakos, Embu, Wajir, Mombasa, Turkana, Makueni and Kisumu counties.

Reports indicate that that the outbreak is active in 4 counties of Nairobi, Garissa, Mandera and Turkana.

Other counties have so far contained the disease.

Majority of the cases in Nairobi have been reported in Embakasi East, Embakasi West, Starehe, Ruaraka, Kibera, Lang’ata, Kasarani, Dagoretti North, Westlands and Kamukunji sub-counties.

In Garissa County the cases are from Hagadera and IFO refugee camps, while those of Turkana County are from Kakuma, Kalobeyei and Lopur in Turkana West sub-county which also hosts refugees.