15 students injured after bandits ambush 3 school buses

The students were ambushed as they were returning from a school trip, on the evening of Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Police Commander Patrick Lumumba told the media that at team of officers were tracking down the bandits.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Recovery efforts are ongoing and the students have been taken to various health facilities in Kerio Valley and those with serious injuries referred to Kapsowar Mission Hospital,” he said.

During the attack, one of the school bus drivers was shot dead. Two teachers suffered multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition.

Taking to Twitter, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen lashed out at Interior CS Fred Matiang’i over the insecurity in the area.

“Bwana CS @FredMatiangi and @IG_NPS I hope you are aware that earlier in the evening a convoy of 3 Buses carrying students of Tot Secondary School was attacked along Arror -Tot road. I thought you said never again? Despite your promises, No Operation, No Npr, No Protection,” he said.

11 students injured in school accident

A saloon car driver on Thursday February 17, crashed into a primary school in Kisumu County, leaving 11 students injured.

Reports reaching the news desk indicated that the accident happened at 9:00 a.m. when the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed inside one of the classrooms at Lake Victoria Primary School.

The students were inside the classroom as their second lesson of the day was underway. The injured students were rushed to Nyalenda Health Center.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to Thomas Otieno, a clinical officer at Nyalenda Health Center, the hospital was analysing the severity of the students' injuries and confirmed that they were all in stable condition.

The students and their teacher are reportedly traumatised by the experience and investigations are ongoing.