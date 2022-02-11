Police get tough after 16 died in Nairobi boda boda accidents

This comes after boda boda-related accidents claimed more than 16 lives between January and February 2022 alone.

Commander Omukata said overlapping, and carrying more than the safe number of pillion passengers were some of the main reasons that led to many accidents in the City.

“This matter of overlapping and the matter of driving motor vehicles without due care should stop,” he stated.

The police boss cautioned the reckless operators saying they would be dealt with ruthlessly. He further urged passengers not to accept boarding motorcycles as second or third passengers and to offer their compliance in curbing the road accidents.

“To be carried by a boda boda as a second or third passenger, we are not going to accept that.

"We are seeking co-operation with passengers not to be carried as second or third passengers,” Omukata said.

Most dangerous roads in Nairobi

Roads flagged for having the highest number of road accidents include Moi Avenue, Ngong, Raila Odinga, Lang’ata, Mombasa, Outering, Thika Superhighway, and Valley Road.

“It is rare to find speeding vehicles in the CBD because drivers hardly flout the speed limits due to congestion,” he said

Besides motorists, road users flouting traffic rules will also be on the watch in the operation which seeks to reduce road accidents.

In 2021, boda boda operators accounted for most of the accidents with the leading cause of the accidents being speeding and careless overtaking.

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said previous accidents were attributed to poor road infrastructure but that has gone down because of the government’s investment in roads.