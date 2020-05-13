Sixteen members of the same family have been placed under quarantine in Bomet County.

Reports have indicated that their dead kin tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The dead person was also battling diabetes.

Elsewhere eight people who sneaked into Tanzania illegally to attend a burial have been placed in isolation in Homa Bay.

8 isolated in Homa Bay

Mass testing

On Tuesday Health CAS Rashid Aman raised concern over the number of Kenyan truckers who tested positive for coronavirus at the Kenya-Tanzania border.

Those staying at the porous border have been urged to be vigilant and report any cross-border movement.

Kenya as of May 10 was the fourth most impacted country in the East / Horn of Africa region only behind Djibouti, Sudan and Somalia.

The government also rolled out mass testing in virus hot spots, borders remain shut and a ban on public gatherings continues.