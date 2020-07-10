Nakuru Health CEC Gichuki Kariuki has confirmed that 18 employees of St Andrews School, Turi tested positive for Covid-19.

The 18 were part of the 23 coronavirus cases that were reported in Nakuru between Wednesday and Thursday.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe reported the highest number of positive coronavirus cases in Kenya the same day.

The number of Covid-19 cases reported today was recorded at 447 after testing of 3803 samples.

St. Andrews Turi School

The total number of tested samples in the country is now over 200,000. CS Kagwe also reported that 280 of the positive cases are males while 167 are female.

State of Education Kenya

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha announced that schools will not be reopened until January 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CS Magoha said, Standard Eight and Form Four students who were to sit the exams this year will do so in 2021.

“Stakeholders have shelved the initial proposal to reopen schools in September for Standard Eight and Form Four candidates,” the Education CS said.

Prof Magoha said all students will, therefore, repeat their classes.