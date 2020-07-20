Kenya has recorded 19 deaths caused by Covid-19 bringing the total number of fatalities to 238.

"19 patients have died, the highest number of COVID-19 deaths recorded in a single days since the pandemic start. This raises the death toll to 238," said CAS Aman.

418 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Kenya after testing of..... 2,474 samples.

Health CAS Rashid Aman announced that the country now has 13,771 cases.

A total of 494 patients have recovered bringing recoveries to 5,616, according to CAS Aman 465 from home-based care.