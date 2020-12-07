Kenya has recorded 199 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total to 88,579.

The new cases were detected after testing 2,416 samples over the last 24 hours.

According to a brief from Health CS Mutahi Kagwe 1,171 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide with 8,127 on home-based isolation and care.

Eighty three patients are in ICU; 40 of whom are on ventilatory support and 42 on supplemental oxygen. One patient is on observation.

Deaths and Recoveries

Five patients succumbed to the disease bringing Kenya's total fatalities to 1,531.

Total recoveries now stand at 69,414 after 485 patients were discharged from care on Monday.

Four hundred and sixteen were discharged from home-based care and 69 were discharged from various hospitals.