The Ministry of Health has announced that 152 more people have tested positive for covid-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 36, 981.

The new cases are from 2, 224 samples tested in the last 24 hours, a period during which, 2 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus. Total deaths now stand at 648.

The new cases are distributed across counties as follows; Nairobi 34, Mombasa 24, Kisii 20, Kiambu and Kisumu 19 cases each, Nakuru 10, Turkana 8, Kajiado 3, Kakamega, Meru and Embu each recorded 2 new cases.

Kericho, Marsabit, Nyamira, Samburu, Siaya, Uasin Gishu, Taita Taveta, Machakos and Murang’a also recorded one case each.

In Nairobi, the cases are distributed as follows; Dagoretti North 8, Embakasi East, Lang’ata and Starehe 4 cases each, Embakasi West 3, Dagoretti South, Embakasi South, and Westlands 2 cases each, Embakasi Central, Kasarani, Kibra, Roysambu and Ruaraka recorded a case each.

110 recoveries were recorded bringing total recoveries to 23, 887. 39 of the new recoveries were from the Home-based care, while 71 were from various hospitals.