Two people have died and one other sustained serious injury after a vehicle they were in ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Lamu East.
2 dead, One injured after vehicle ran over IED in Lamu
Police have launched Investigations
Pulse Live Kenya
Recommended articles
Confirming the incident, Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said the vehicle the three were travelling in was a Land Cruiser ran over the IED suspected to have been planted by Al-Shabaab militants.
“Two people lost their lives during the incident and a third one was critically injured,” said the County Commissioner.
Macharia added that the hunt for those involved has been intensified.
He also called on Lamu residents to provide information that might lead to the capture of the perpetrators
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke